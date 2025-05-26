Ohio State Buckeyes Given Surprisingly Positive Seeding in Lunardi's Bracketology
The Ohio State Buckeyes missed the men's basketball NCAA Tournament last season despite a few wins over prominent programs like Kentucky and Purdue. While that was disappointing to see as some analysts had them in on Selection Sunday, most would agree that the team didn't have what it takes to crack the tournament, especially after a mammoth home loss to a disappointing Northwestern side.
Nonetheless, the Buckeyes will be returning numerous players from last season's roster and should be reloaded with talent, enough talent to be seen as one of the best teams in the country by Joe Lunardi's most recent bracketology.
Lunardi, the top tournament analyst for ESPN, released an updated field of 68, and the Buckeyes were placed as a No. 4 seed, suggesting they will be a top-16 team to close the season. Should this come to fruition, they would be taking on the Charleston in the first round and then the winner of USC and Yale. The top seed in Ohio State's Midwest Region is Houston with the No. 2 seed Michigan.
The Buckeyes' star-studded backcourt, led by Bruce Thornton, should drive the bulk of production, and sophomore John Mobley Jr., who was among the bright spots for last season's roster, will play an instrumental part in the offense. Here's a potential look at the starting five.
The team is also adding the 6-foot-8 Noel, who played three seasons at Wright State, just a short hour or so drive from the Ohio State campus. He averaged 19 points per game and shot 55.2% from the field last season, so he and Christoph Tilly should be able to ideally revamp the Buckeyes frontcourt, a disappointing group a season ago.
Couple that with the return of forward Devin Royal as well, and this team has what it takes to exceed expectations on both sides of the court. Now, it'll just be up to Jake Diebler to get the best from the group.