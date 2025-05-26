Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Make Final 6 for 4-Star Recruiting Target
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day has been on a monstrous recruiting run in the 2026 cycle, as he currently holds a top three class as of late May. Luckily for Day, his dominant stretch could continue after receiving some exciting news this week.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers is down to his final six schools, with Ohio State being part of the bunch.
Coming out of Flower Mound, TX, Evers is the No. 13 interior offensive lineman and the No. 27 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Evers plays with tons of power from the offensive tackle position, but at 6-foot-3, 285 lbs, it's likely that he will have to transition inside at the next level.
If the Buckeyes manage to land Evers, he would become the fourth offensive lineman commit in the 2026 recruiting class, as well as the highest-rated interior offensive lineman, in front of three-star Tucker Smith. The Texas native is set to visit Columbus on Jun 6, followed by visits to Penn State and Texas A&M later in the month.
