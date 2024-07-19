Ohio State 5-Star Safety Target Trey McNutt Postpones Commitment
In a major turn of events, Trey McNutt will no longer announce his college commitment on Friday, instead pushing the date back to August 3rd, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
The five-star safety from Shaker Heights, Ohio is the No. 1 safety and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2025 class.
He was scheduled to be selecting from a group of five schools including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans and Florida Gators. The Oregon Ducks, now members of the Big Ten Conference, have been heavy favorites for a while according to Crystal Ball predictions on 247 Sports and the recruiting prediction machine percentages on On3. At the moment, the Ducks reportedly have better than a 90 percent chance to land McNutt per the prediction machine.
As everyone seemingly prepared for his commitment to Oregon later today, this change of events could mean a lot of things. What it will do for sure is build hope for the other four schools and perhaps make the Oregon faithful less confident.
Recently, Steve Wiltfong of On3 stated that he believed McNutt was about 70 percent in on Oregon and 30 percent in on the Texas A&M Aggies. Perhaps the reason for the delay is due to a late push from Texas A&M causing some further uncertainty. At this point, we truly don't know.
If this delay in the commitment announcement means that the Ducks miss out on McNutt, then that will be the program's second big defensive back loss after No. 1 cornerback Dj Pickett chose the LSU Tigers over Oregon and Miami FL on Wednesday. He could still choose Oregon though and this delay may just be needing some more time to be 100 percent committed to his decision, not leaving any room for uncertainty.
What this extra time could do is help the Buckeyes. McNutt took an official visit to the other four schools recently, but did not make a trip to Columbus. With his father, Richard McNutt, playing for the Buckeyes from 1999-2002, could that assist with his decision? Perhaps he does decide to make the quick trip down I-71 prior to committing on August 3rd.
Regardless of what the final outcome ends up being, this moment could give the Ohio State Buckeyes the slightest glimmer of hope to make a run at landing another top prospect in this 2025 class.