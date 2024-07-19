Ohio State 5-Star Safety Target Trey McNutt Postpones Commitment

NEWS: Five-Star Safety Trey McNutt will no longer Commit Today, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 185 S from Shaker Heights, OH will now Commit on August 3rd



Top 20 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/fdhQL4DV6b pic.twitter.com/4I1An84B0f