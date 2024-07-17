Ohio State 5-Star Safety Target Predicted To Choose Oregon Ducks
The Ohio State Buckeyes managed to make the final five teams in contention for 2025 five-star safety Trey McNutt. The Cleveland, Ohio product from Shaker Heights High School is set to announce his commitment on Friday. He will be choosing between Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, USC and Texas A&M.
Despite McNutt's father being a former Ohio State football player, the odds have appeared to be stacked up against the Buckeyes on this one for a while. Ohio State was the only school of the final five to not get a recent official visit.
With the No. 1 safety in the country and No. 2 prospect in the state of Ohio set to make his official commitment soon, the predictions will likely begin rolling in on 247 Sports and On3 within the next 24 hours.
At the moment, Oregon is the heavy favorite to land McNutt via the recruiting prediction machine on On3's website. The Ducks currently hold a 93.2 percent chance of adding him to their highly-ranked 2025 recruiting class.
In addition to the high percentage on the prediction machine, On3's Steve Wiltfong gave Oregon a 70 percent chance to acquire McNutt, while giving Texas A&M the other 30 percent just the other day.
The Oregon Ducks are off to a fast recruiting start as members of the Big Ten and currently hold the No. 4 2025 class on 247 Sports and On3. McNutt would be their third five-star commit in this class.
As for the Buckeyes, this one felt like a long shot for a while. If Ohio State can somehow pull off the biggest cinderella story upset in this recruiting cycle, then that would only elevate Ohio State's already nearly historic class. If McNutt does choose the Ducks as expected, then the Buckeyes can turn their attention to other commitments coming up soon. Wide receiver Vernell Brown III and offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. are the next big two on the radar.