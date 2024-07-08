Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr. Will Take Other July Visits
2026 wide receiver prospect Chris Henry Jr. has been locked in on the Ohio State Buckeyes for quite a while. Almost exactly one year ago, he committed to the Buckeyes in late July and has not appeared to look back.
Despite the firm belief that Henry will not be flipping, other schools are of course looking to host the 6'5" and 205-pound receiver on visits in order to sway his opinion. Especially with Henry Jr. being ranked as not only the top wide receiver on 247 Sports, but also the top overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, everyone should expect nothing less.
Later this month, the Oregon Ducks and LSU Tigers are set to host the impressive wide receiver. The part that raises some eyebrows with these visits is that Oregon and LSU provide some of the best competition to Ohio State when it comes to recruiting wide receivers.
That being said, Henry Jr. has previously reassured Buckeye nation that they have nothing to worry about when it comes to his commitment. Hopefully that continues to hold true as time passes because 2026 feels a long ways away since we are still in the heart of the 2025 recruiting cycle.
As Henry Jr. enters his junior season of high school, he made the move from Withrow High School in Cincinnati to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. One of Mater Dei's alumni happens to be an extremely talented and highly paid NFL wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Henry Jr. will certainly be striving to take his game to that level in the future.