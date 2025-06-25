Ohio State Buckeyes Elite 2026 Recruit Earns High Recognition on Tuesday
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day may have struck gold in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
After competing in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge earlier this week, four-star defensive lineman and Ohio State commit Khary Wilder was crowned with the On3Sports' MVP award on Tuesday afternoon.
At 6-foot-4, 260 lbs., Wilder consistently proved himself to be a physical force against some of the best recruits in the nation. His combination of size, speed and technique was on full display throughout the challenge, including in his matchup against five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo.
Despite the Buckeyes being late on the recruitment process for Wilder, Day was able to quickly lock down the highly-touted defender this month after his official visit to the program on May 30. The young talent from California exploded onto the season after a tremendous 2024 campaign, finishing with 86 tackles, 11 for loss, 4.5 sacks and 40 hurries. Wilder is currently the No. 23 EDGE in the 2026 class, as well as the No. 24 recruit in the state of California, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
With both Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau being the last notable pass rushers for the Buckeyes, the program will now have to develop new defenders to fill their role in the future. Ohio State had one true EDGE signee in the 2025 recruiting cycle with Zion Grady, so the recent addition of Wilder will help to bolster the unit for years to come.
