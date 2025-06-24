New York Jets Coach Sends Stern Warning to QB Justin Fields
Former Ohio State Buckeyes superstar Justin Fields is now on his third NFL team, so there is no question that the quarterback may be running out of chances to prove himself. The New York Jets signed him in free agency, and unlike last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields is the unquestioned starter heading into the season.
That has placed an awful lot of pressure on the shoulders of Fields, who has yet to put together a single consistent campaign on the professional level. He showed flashes during his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears and went 4-2 in six starts with the Steelers in 2024, but his overall output has not been good enough to warrant any club labeling him its franchise quarterback.
Perhaps the Jets will finally represent a place that Fields can call home?
The Ohio State product has looked very impressive during offseason workouts, and he has almost certainly been made more comfortable in throwing to former Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson.
However, New York coach Aaron Glenn has already put Fields on notice as far as what he expects from him this coming season.
"No negative plays," Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Negative plays have certainly been a problem for Fields throughout his NFL tenure, as he tossed 30 interceptions over the first 40 games of his career in Chicago. He corrected that in limited action with Pittsburgh last season, though, throwing just one pick in 10 appearances, so maybe the 26-year-old is finally on the right track.
Fields was brilliant at Ohio State, particularly in 2019 when he finished with 41 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions while also punching in 10 rushing scores. He will probably never reach that level of production in the NFL, but we'll see if he can at least carve out a role as a serviceable starter from the Jets in 2025 and beyond.
