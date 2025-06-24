Commanders' Terry McLaurin Linked as Trade Target for AFC Contender
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been named in trade rumors to two AFC teams.
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are potential suitors for McLaurin if he is traded by the Commanders. McLaurin has been frustrated as contract talks with the Commanders haven't made much progress.
McLaurin is coming off a great season, as he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was the top weapon for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as they went all the way to the NFL Championship Game.
Trading away McLaurin could be a setback for the Commanders' offense, as he has been such a pivotal piece for them. However, if they are unable to come to a long-term agreement with the two-time Pro Bowler, they may be forced to trade him.
The Patriots and Steelers make a lot of sense as suitors for McLaurin, as they could both use a star receiver. New England has quarterback Drake Maye entering his second season, and setting him up with a weapon like McLaurin could help him develop to another level.
For the Steelers, they acquired D.K. Metcalf earlier this offseason, but traded away George Pickens, leaving them with one star wideout.
The former Ohio State star is one of the best receivers in the NFL and would be a great fit for the Patriots or Steelers if he's traded.
