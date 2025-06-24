Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out Openly About Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shared some thoughts on teammate and former Ohio State star quarterback Will Howard.
“I wanna help Will Howard as much as possible.. If I can help him become a better player that would be an incredible achievement.. He’s such a good kid and I’m really looking forward to helping him out this season” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show.
This is great news for Howard as he can learn and be mentored by Rodgers, who is entering the final year of his Hall of Fame career. Rodgers had accomplished a ton in his NFL career, including winning four MVP awards and a Super Bowl.
Rodgers was a mentor for Jordan Love in Green Bay for three seasons before the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love has only made positive comments about the mentorship that Rodgers gave him.
Howard is entering his rookie season and will be a backup to Rodgers. In the 2024 season at Ohio State, Howard led them to a National Championship, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.
The former Ohio State star should benefit a ton from learning under a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
