Buckeyes Now

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out Openly About Will Howard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shares his thoughts on former Ohio State star Will Howard.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shared some thoughts on teammate and former Ohio State star quarterback Will Howard.

“I wanna help Will Howard as much as possible.. If I can help him become a better player that would be an incredible achievement.. He’s such a good kid and I’m really looking forward to helping him out this season” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show.

This is great news for Howard as he can learn and be mentored by Rodgers, who is entering the final year of his Hall of Fame career. Rodgers had accomplished a ton in his NFL career, including winning four MVP awards and a Super Bowl.

Rodgers was a mentor for Jordan Love in Green Bay for three seasons before the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love has only made positive comments about the mentorship that Rodgers gave him.

Howard is entering his rookie season and will be a backup to Rodgers. In the 2024 season at Ohio State, Howard led them to a National Championship, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

The former Ohio State star should benefit a ton from learning under a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin Linked as Trade Target for AFC Contender

MORE: Will Howard’s Future Gets Major Update After Aaron Rodgers’ Message

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Prime Recruiting Target Discloses Huge News

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Legend's NFL Career Hanging in the Balance

MORE: Ohio State Fans Should Hear This Top Recruit's Comments on the Buckeyes

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL