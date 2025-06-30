Ohio State Buckeyes Premier 5-Star Prospect Sends Must-See Message
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the most sought-after programs in the country by rising stars, both because of their NIL war chest and also because of how they've consistently proven to develop some of the best in the sport.
That said, one huge name to keep an eye on is Felix Ojo, who is among the biggest names in the Class of 2026. Hailing from Mansfield, Texas, the Buckeyes are already in a tough position as they have to battle the home-state Longhorns.
There are six teams that are still listed as "warm" for the recruit via 247Sports, and the Buckeyes are among them. Ohio State has obviously provided an offer, and Ojo took his official to Columbus on May 30. He also visited numerous other schools, including Florida, Michigan, and Texas.
The Longhorns are who the crystal ball is currently predicting will land the star, but those are just predictions for now. Ojo is reportedly nearing a decision, per his own post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Ojo seems to have wrapped up all his official visits. He is seen as the top offensive tackle in the class by 247Sports, but then in their composite scoring system, he drops to No. 2, despite climbing to the top player in Texas. Regardless, the five-star prospect is a player every team in the nation would love to have committed.
The Buckeyes seem to be in the mix, but they clearly aren't the favorite. Ohio State had Tyler Bowen recruiting Ojo.
If they do lose out on the star, not all hope is lost for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has four-star Sam Greer and four-star Maxwell Riley, both top-15 offensive tackles, committed. It will have strong depth at the position with or without Ojo, although the strong preference there would be with him!