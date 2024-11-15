Ohio State Buckeyes Make 4-Star Shooting Guard's Top Four
The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a hot start on the court this season. After defeating No. 19 Texas in Las Vegas, the Buckeyes returned home and easily beat Youngstown State in their home opener. The 2-0 start to the 2024-25 campaign is only one notable thing for this program.
On Wednesday, four-star guard Dorian Jones and four-star forward A'mare Bynum both signed their national letters of intent to play for the Buckeyes in 2025. These two players alone have the 2025 Ohio State recruiting class ranked at No. 40 in the country via 247 Sports.
That ranking has an excellent shot at jumping higher in the near future with several top prospects still potentially eyeing the Buckeyes.
On Thursday, On3's Joe Tipton stated that four-star shooting guard Davion Hannah has narrowed his list of schools down to four. Great news for the Buckeyes, they are among that group vying for his commitment.
Joining the Buckeyes as finalists are the Cincinnati Bearcats, Missouri Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. Although the Crimson Tide appear to be the favorites to land Hannah in this recruiting cycle, the Buckeyes may have one advantage working in their favor.
Hannah and A'mare Bynum are teammates at Link Academy in Missouri, so perhaps Bynum can work some magic and try to sway his high school teammate to Ohio State.
Regardless of the end result, the Buckeyes will get an official answer on Friday. If the 6'5" guard does go elsewhere, Ohio State can focus on several other prospects.
Niko Bundalo, Jerry Easter, and Caleb Wilson all come to mind.