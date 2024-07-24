Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted To Keep Two Top 2026 Cornerbacks In Ohio
The Ohio State Buckeyes have an excellent secondary at the moment and Pro Football Focus even ranked them at No. 1 in the country headed into the 2024 season. Not only do the Buckeyes have a ton of talent in the secondary on the current roster, but they also have five commitments from defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class.
Five-star corners Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord lead the group, while three safeties in four-star Faheem Delane, three-star DeShawn Stewart and three-star Cody Haddad round out the rest of that strong 2025 group.
The Buckeyes may have a great shot at jumping out to an early start in the 2026 class with multiple commitments from top state of Ohio corners.
Both Elbert Hill from Archbishop Hoban in Akron and Victor Singleton from Toledo Central Catholic are cornerbacks to watch for in the 2026 recruiting class. Both prospects are ranked as four stars and happen to sit back-to-back in 247 Sports' rankings at this very moment. Hill is the No. 5 cornerback in the 2026 class according to 247 Sports, while Singleton is one spot ahead at No. 4. Those rankings flip in the composite rankings with Hill at No. 1 and Singleton at No. 10. Hill is also a five-star composite prospect.
Back on March 23rd, Bill Kurelic gave a Crystal Ball prediction of Hill to Ohio State. The Ohio State insider for Bucknuts has since added a Crystal Ball prediction for the Buckeyes to Singleton's name as well. With this happening on July 22nd and the Big Ten Media Days taking place from July 23-25, this may have slipped under the radar.
If the Buckeyes are able to keep both star corners in Ohio as members of the 2026 recruiting class, then that would be huge for Ohio State. This will certainly be something to pay attention to on recruiting fronts as time goes on.