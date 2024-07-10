Ohio State QB Commit Tavien St. Clair Closing In On LSU Commit Bryce Underwood
Tavien St. Clair just became a five-star prospect on every major recruiting website after receiving a positive increase in his ranking with On3 on Monday. Just two days later and the Ohio State Buckeyes' commit could be on the rise once again.
247 Sports updated their 2025 player rankings on Wednesday afternoon and St. Clair currently sits in the No. 2 spot behind LSU commit Bryce Underwood. Although the star quarterback from Belleville, Michigan holds onto the top spot, his sizable lead could be dwindling.
Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247 Sports, said that the gap between these two signal callers is closing.
If St. Clair ends up catching Underwood and claims the top spot in the 2025 quarterback rankings, then perhaps some will be shocked. For those paying close attention to recruiting as of late knows that St. Clair has been on a tear as he climbs up rankings. He has added some muscle and weight to his already large frame this offseason and performed well at the Elite 11 Finals and other opportunities he has had on the field in the last few months.
Underwood will likely not give up that top spot easily though and Ivins touched on it not being the time to make the change yet.
"He aced his two in-person evaluations at Overtime's OT7 Orlando event, the Under Armour camp there in New Jersey, bake that into the fact that he's got a 40-2 record on Friday nights," explained Ivins when vouching for keeping Underwood at No. 1. "He's accounted for 141 total touchdowns. We just didn't feel like it was the right time to move him off No. 1 right now."
Depending on how the high school senior seasons go for these two players could ultimately lead to the final decision on who holds that top spot come early-signing day at the beginning of December. Expect a battle to the end.