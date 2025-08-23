Do the Ohio State Buckeyes Have a Recruiting Problem After Third 5-Star 2026 Miss?
The Ohio State Buckeyes could've had one of the best weeks in their recruiting history as three top prospects in the Class of 2026, all of whom had the program among their final handful of teams, chose where they'll play college football.
All chose not to go to Ohio State. The question must be asked if Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have a recruiting problem. Could it be an NIL problem? Or, is the better question how they've used their NIL money as they currently have one of the best and most talented teams in the country.
The Buckeyes have had a slew of missed opportunities for elite prospects in the Class of 2026, including the No. 3 overall talent Zion Elee and No. 6 Felix Ojo. More recently, the top running back in the class, Savion Hiter, went to Michigan, and he had the Buckeyes among his final four.
Even more recently than Hiter, the No. 1 safety Bralan Womack, who the Buckeyes appeared to have a real shot at, opted to join the Auburn Tigers, and Darius Gray, the No. 1-ranked interior offensive lineman, announced his decision to go to South Carolina.
Hiter, Womack and Gray all had the Buckeyes as finalists, and the Buckeyes have a proven history of developing players at each of those positions. That begs the question of what Day and company must do better to get these out-of-state stars.
NIL is the name of the game, and it is the clear answer. But, the Buckeyes seem to have some riches and must hone in on how to best use those.
As for Gray, he is the most recent commit, and he announced his decision on X, even bypassing the Buckeyes to choose the Gamecocks in video game form.
The Buckeyes have talent coming to Columbus in the Class of 2026, and there's no doubt about that. Chris Henry Jr. and Blaine Bradford should lead the team. They'll have Jeremiah Smith back as well.
With double-digit four-star recruits, Day has recruited well, but he hasn't hit the home-run prospects that fans were hopeful to see. This will be a trend to watch in the future for the Buckeyes.