Ohio State Buckeyes Remain In The Mix For 6'10" Ohio Forward
When will the Ohio State Buckeyes land their next 2025 commitment on the hardwood? It only feels like a matter of time before a "Boom" post on social media. Jake Diebler and his staff have already done well at getting Ohio State in conversation for many top 2025 prospects. The Buckeyes seem to keep remaining on the list of schools for numerous players.
Four-star Ohio forward Nikola "Niko" Bundalo cut his list of schools down to eight and the Buckeyes still have a good shot at securing a commitment from the in-state star. Joining the Buckeyes in contention for the 6'10" power forward are the Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Panthers, Michigan State Spartans, UConn Huskies, Xavier Musketeers and Texas Longhorns.
Bundalo is a highly sought-after recruit due to his unique combination of length and skill. The left-handed shooter is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio. He is the No. 7 power forward in the 2025 class on both On3 and 247 Sports .
According to Joe Tipton of On3, Bundalo has several official visits set. UConn is the first one coming up on August 31st-September 1st. Michigan State will get a visit in September and North Carolina is in October. As for other visits, those could be set up soon as Bundalo has expressed his desire to announce his college decision prior to the start of his high school season on November 1st.
In an interview with 247 Sports, the Serbian prospect discussed how Jake Diebler getting the head coaching job may have furthered his interest in the Buckeyes.
"Their calling card for me is that (Ohio State is in) my backyard and how intriguing Coach (Jake) Diebler's and my relationship was even before he got the head coaching job. Coach Diebler was my main recruiter even before he got the job when Coach (Chris) Holtmann was still there. When he got the head coaching job I already liked Ohio State, I grew up watching Ohio State and all these things. Having him being my lead recruiter and then him becoming the head coach I think it's a really good opportunity for me. I think he understands me well because he's had so much time to get to know me."
The rising senior transferred from Uniontown Green High School following his first two seasons of high school basketball and has spent one year at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio.
Ohio State will definitely have a battle on their hands in trying to land Bundalo's commitment, but at the moment On3's recruiting prediction machine gives the Buckeyes the best chance at 35.1 percent. Michigan State is second at 24.7 percent.
The next few months should lead to a decision in late October if all goes according to the big man's plan.