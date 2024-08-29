Ohio State Set For Massive Weekend Visit With 5-Star Prospect
The Ohio State Buckeyes start the 2024 football season on Saturday against the Akron Zips. This of course draws a heavy amount of attention from Ohio State fans, but the men's basketball team may have the bigger news.
The football team is expected to easily cruise past the Zips, but for the hoops squad, they find themselves in the heart of a tough battle for one highly-rated recruit. That very same five-star prospect is visiting this weekend.
Darryn Peterson is one of the premier guards in the 2025 recruiting class. Not only is he a five-star prospect, but he is also the No. 3 player in the nation according to both 247 Sports and On3.
Originally from Northeast Ohio, Peterson happens to be the state's highest-rated recruit in over a decade. After spending two seasons with Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, he played his junior season at Huntington Prep in West Virginia.
Peterson is set for another move for his senior year, deciding to go out west and play for Prolific Prep in Napa, California. One thing is certain, Peterson will be well traveled by the time he finishes high school basketball.
As one of eight finalists and also being the "home team", the Buckeyes appear to sit in a good spot in terms of chances to land a commitment from Peterson. That being said, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Lousiville, USC and Washington will all look to offer stiff competition.
Originally, Peterson was already supposed to come to Ohio State for his official visit at the beginning of August. That got rescheduled to this weekend as USC secured an official visit on August 2nd.
The star guard took his official visits to Kentucky in March and Kansas in June. He is also set to go see Kansas State on September 27th.
Securing a commitment from Peterson later this fall would be massive for Jake Diebler and this program. Hopefully for the Buckeyes, this weekend goes very well.
Peterson has game-changing ability and could further elevate Ohio State's basketball success in the near future.