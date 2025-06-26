Ohio State Buckeyes Target Provides Update On Commitment Date
The Ohio State Buckeyes were hoping that they were closing in on a commitment from one of the bigger and better defensive line recruits in the 2026 class. At the very least, they felt like they were in a two-way race with the LSU Tigers, and a 50-percent chance is something you don't have every day on the recruiting trail.
The Buckeyes may still ultimately be in a good spot for defensive line recruit Emanuel Ruffin, but they're going to have to wait on a decision from him. It also sounds like more schools could end up being involved.
Ruffin, a 4-star defensive lineman from Bessemer, Alabama (Bessemer City High School) had previously narrowed his list down to Ohio State and LSU and he was expecting to make a commitment on July 4.
That commitment is now being postponed, though, and Ruffin has decided to open things back up. He said as much on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"First off, I want to thank God for putting me in this position. Also, I want to thank everyone who [has] been a part of my recruitment. However, after weighing my options, I decided I WILL NOT be committing on July 4," Ruffin wrote. "I understand this is a process, and I want to make sure I make the best decision for me and my future. Stay tuned for updates."
He finished the updated by saying, in all caps, that his recruitment is now 100-percent open.
While, at face value, this isn't good news for the Buckeyes, the fact that they ended up in the top two that he whittled down too early does suggest that Ohio State has a decent chance with the 4-star moving forward.
He took an official visit to Ohio State on June 6, but that came before officials to LSU and Alabama. He has taken an official visit to Florida, as well.
The Buckeyes had only offered Ruffin back on May 5, so perhaps more time to keep recruiting him and getting to know him will only help their case when all is said and done.
Either way, this is going to be a big-time recruiting battle. Expect Ohio State to be in it, but don't count out the likes of Alabama, LSU and Florida, either. Ruffin is ranked as the No. 19 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.