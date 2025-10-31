Ohio State Buckeyes to host major five-star recruit present against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently preparing to battle against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The two sides will square away on Saturday, Nov. 1, with kickoff slated to begin at 12:00 p.m. EST. With so many eyes on the game, the Buckeyes will need to bring their A-game and avoid a potential trap with the Nittany Lions' season sputtering.
However, not many eyes will be as important as that of five-star running back Kemon Spell, who is set to be in Columbus for the outing at The Shoe.
Spell is currently mulling over offers on where to take his talents after previously committing to Penn State, before changing his mind. His decision to decommit came after the program let go of former head coach James Franklin due to the struggles on the field.
Losing a player like Spell, then seeing him on the opposite sideline watching the team you are facing, has to be a tough sight for the white and navy blue.
Through his high school career at McKeesport High School in Pennsylvania, he has constantly been pulling headlines and turning heads.
In 2024, the dominant running back broke out, carrying the ball 157 times for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns. His yards per carry came in at an incredible 10.7 yards. The year prior, he ran for 517 yards on 32 carries as a freshman, all while finding the endzone 12 times.
Spell has shown consistency under the bright lights too, rushing for 280 yards and 274 yards in different games in the state playoffs.
With so many high-profile schools he's looking at, showing that ability to perform no matter the circumstances is important.
The school that currently sits as the front runner for the talented running back is Notre Dame, who visited the legendary college football program just a few weeks ago. When he attended, the Fighting Irish took down rival USC in a hard-fought battle.
In hopes of flipping Spell, the Buckeyes will have to show out against Penn State.
Alongside Spell, Ohio State will host three other five-stars from the class of 2027.
Those in attendance will include No. 1 overall prospect John Meredith III, a cornerback from Texas, No. 2 overall prospect Mark Matthews, an offensive tackles from Florida, and wideout Kesean Bowman. Bowman is a notable decommit from Big-Ten rival, Oregon, and may end up back in the conference with a different program.
In the class of 2028, there will be three five-star products in attendance as well.
No. 1 cornerback and No. 4 overall prospect, A'mir Spears, is the most notable of the bunch. Alongside him, edge rushers Jayden Bell, No. 3 rusher and No. 17 overall prospect, and Darieon Prescott, No. 4 rusher and No. 26 overall prospect, will take in the sights from The Shoe.
The Buckeyes have nutouriously battled it out in hard fought battles against Penn State in years past. However, with such struggles taking place with the Nittany Lions, this year's meeting is expected to lose a bit of its flair.
But for Spell, this might be a chance for him to evaluate two of the top football programs in the nation as he prepares to announce where he will take his talents to.