Ohio State Commit Shockingly Set To Visit Oregon During Buckeyes’ Matchup
The stakes continue to grow for the Ohio State Buckeyes’ primetime game against Oregon on Oct 12.
On top of being one of the toughest matchups for head coach Ryan Day this season, OSU’s five-star cornerback commit Na'eem Offord is scheduled to visit Oregon during the big game, according to Steve Wiltfong.
This is not the first visit that Offord has taken to another school this year, as the highly-touted prospect has taken two visits to Auburn. The recent trips to the cornerback's in-state program have caused rumbles for a potential flip to the Tigers.
Offord is the No. 3 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class and is a consensus five-star talent. The 6-foot-1 athlete has been featured on both sides of the ball for Parker High School, while also being a state qualifier in track for the 200-meter dash as a freshman.
The Alabama native announced his commitment to the Buckeyes earlier this year, but has taken multiple visits to Oregon, Alabama and Auburn since the announcement. Both Offord and five-star recruit Devin Sanchez are the lone cornerbacks in Ohio State's 2025 class, so the chance of losing out on him could be a huge blow to the program's No. 1 overall class.
Despite the matchup taking place in Eugene, the Buckeyes have been slightly favored to pull off the victory over Oregon. The highly-anticipated matchup will be the first test for both teams, as neither program would have faced an opponent within the AP Top 10 coming into the contest.