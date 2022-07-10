The highly sought-after Moore hails from the same high school as former defensive end Chase Young.

Ohio State’s recent string of commitments continued on Sunday evening when Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore pledged his services to the Buckeyes over finalists Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

The 6-foot-6 and 255-pound Moore, who is considered the fifth-best defensive lineman and No. 52 prospect overall in the class of 2023, notably hails from the same high school as former defensive lineman Chase Young.

He landed an offer from defensive line coach Larry Johnson in January, then made his way to campus for the first time for the annual spring game in mid-April, which gave him a chance to meet with Johnson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Moore got an even more in-depth look at the program during his official visit on June 24-26, and that coupled with official visits with the Nittany Lions on June 3-5, Fighting Irish on June 10-12 and Wolverines on June 17-19 ultimately helped him decide among his finalists.

Moore now becomes the 18th member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star Will Smith Jr. along the defensive line.

The Buckeyes are looking to take as many as six defensive linemen this cycle, with Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star end Matayo Uiagalelei; Upper Marlboro (Md.) C.H. Flowers four-star end Desmond Umeozulu; Detroit Cass Tech four-star end Jalen Thompson; Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star tackle John Walker; Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star tackle Kayden McDonald; and Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside four-star tackle Jordan Hall among the top remaining options.

