Ohio State Shares Time-Lapse Of Ohio Stadium's Turf Removal, Installation

The playing surface at 100-year-old venue received a much-needed upgrade over the last month.

With the installation of new turf at Ohio Stadium now complete, the Ohio State football program released a time-lapse video on Tuesday afternoon showing the process from start to finish.

The Buckeyes announced plans to replace the turf last September, as players struggled to keep their footing in the first few games of the season. The surface had faded considerably since it was installed in 2014, with the end zones appearing pink on television.

The athletic department subsequently solicited fan input for a new design, which was revealed in February. Installation of the new surface began in early June, meanwhile.

The turf now features an updated font in the scarlet end zones, a Buckeye Leaf decal at the 35-yard lines, a gray out-of-bounds area from the 20-yard line in, numbers that match Ohio State’s jersey numbers and the Buckeyes’ iconic helmet stripe under the goal post.

Ohio State will play eight home games on the new turf this fall, including the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 and matchups with Arkansas State on Sept. 10, Toledo on Sept. 17, Wisconsin on Sept. 24, Rutgers on Oct. 1, Iowa on Oct. 22, Indiana on Nov. 12 and Michigan on Nov. 26.

The Buckeyes are also set to sell pieces of the old turf, though the sale has not started and it’s unclear how much each section will cost. Fans who are interested can submit their name and email address on Ohio State’s official website to receive an alert once the sale begins.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Runs Over Illinois, 60-35

2023 Ohio State DT Target Darron Reed Commits To LSU

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blanks Chicago, 61-0

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Embarrasses Michigan, 62-39

2023 Louisiana LB Tackett Curtis Includes Ohio State In Top 3

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Nebraska, 63-38

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!