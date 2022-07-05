Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Runs Over Illinois, 60-35

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 60, Illinois 35 - Nov. 16, 2013

Senior running back Carlos Hyde rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 26 yards and another score as No. 3 Ohio State sprinted past Illinois, 60-35, for its 22nd straight victory.

The Buckeyes opened up a 28-0 lead over the Fighting Illini, who entered the afternoon on a 19-game losing streak, including a 70-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Braxton Miller on the third play from scrimmage and 18-yard touchdown pass to Hyde.

Illinois pulled within 12 points midway through the fourth quarter behind a pair of touchdown passes from fifth-year senior quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase, but Hyde ultimately put it away with 55- and 51-yard scores on back-to-back drives in the final minutes.

"He's been great for us and did get great in the end for us," head coach Urban Meyer said after the game. "It did get tight. Offensively, we did need the help."

Miller finished the game with 184 yards rushing, 150 yards passing and four total touchdowns, while redshirt junior cornerback Bradley Roby returned a second-quarter interception 63 yards for a score. Junior linebacker Ryan Shazier also forced a fumble that was recovered by the offense in the end zone for a safety.

“We weren’t really playing a good game, but we still put up 60 points,” Miller said. “Just have to put a hard effort in and, toward the end of the game, you have to give it your all.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Ohio State DT Target Darron Reed Commits To LSU

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blanks Chicago, 61-0

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Embarrasses Michigan, 62-39

2023 Louisiana LB Tackett Curtis Includes Ohio State In Top 3

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Nebraska, 63-38

2023 Ohio State S Target Jayden Bonsu Moves Up Commitment Date

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!