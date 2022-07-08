Justin Frye has added another important piece along the offensive line, which could feature as many as six commitments.

Ohio State secured a commitment on Friday morning from Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School three-star offensive tackle Miles Walker, who picked the Buckeyes over Duke, Penn State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-6 and 275-pound Walker, who is considered the 38th-best offensive tackle and No. 469 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from offensive line coach Justin Frye following a workout at his high school in late May.

He then made his way to campus for the first and only time for an official visit on June 10-12, which allowed him to spend time with Frye, head coach Ryan Day and graduate assistant Mike Sollenne.

Walker also took official visits last month with the Aggies on June 3-5, Blue Devils on June 17-19, Nittany Lions on June 21-23 and Commodores on June 24-26. Those helped him decide that Columbus was the best place for him to continue his academic and athletic career.

Walker now becomes the 17th member of Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class, joining a trio of in-state offensive linemen in Findlay four-star tackle Luke Montgomery, Huber Heights Wayne four-star guard Joshua Padilla and Liberty Township Lakota East four-star guard Austin Siereveld.

The Buckeyes hope to finish out the class with two more tackles from a group that includes Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star Samson Okunlola, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star Olaus Alinen, Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star Monroe Freeling and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star Oluwatosin Babalade.

