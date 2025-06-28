Ohio State Football Secures Massive Recruiting with Four-Star DL Commit
Boom! The Ohio State Buckeyes football program has added another elite talent. Damari Simeon, a four-star defensive lineman, has committed to Ohio State. Simeon had numerous options with Penn State, Texas and Michigan all chasing after one of the best in the Class of 2026.
From New Jersey, Simeon didn't seem interested in staying home and has opted to make Columbus part of his journey. Simeon has jumped up the rating system as of late. He was originally a three-star recruit, seen as the 44th-best defensive lineman in the class by 247Sports, but their composite scoring system has him ranked as a four-star recruit. On3 has him as the 7th-best defensive lineman in the Class of 2026.
The past month has been huge for Simeon, who has traveled to all four of the programs mentioned. Being recruited by Larry Johnson, the Buckeyes were his last stop. Per Hayes Fawcett, he has officially committed to Ohio State.
There were many other names on the list of teams that gave him an offer, including Auburn, North Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Kentucky, and Indiana. At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Simeon will likely bulk up quite a bit with the Buckeyes.
Coming from Richland, NJ, and St. Augustine Prep High School, Simeon was likely sold on his potential impact down the road, so while his snaps may be limited as a freshman, he'll certainly be a name to have in the back of your mind.
The Buckeyes don't have a ton of talent locked up at the position in the Class of 2026. Pierre Dean is another defensive lineman to keep an eye on. Coming from Clemmons, NC, he's got the Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks on his list of finalists. Deuce Geralds, who has OSU, Michigan, Ole Miss and LSU and is a top-ten DL prospect, is another name to watch moving forward.