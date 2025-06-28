Ohio State Football Secures Massive Recruiting with Four-Star DL Commit

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Damari Simeon has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 290 DL from Egg Harbor Township, NJ chose the Buckeyes over Penn State, Texas, & Michigan



He’s ranked as the No. 7 DL in the 2026 Class (per On3) 🌰https://t.co/ZdewLTYdF1 pic.twitter.com/Q8Ww681Nzi