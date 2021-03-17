2022 California Offensive Guard Earnest Greene Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star offensive guard Earnest Greene trimmed his list of two dozen scholarship offers to 10 schools on Wednesday afternoon, at which time he listed Ohio State alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot-5 and 330-pound Greene, who is considered the second-best offensive guard and No. 52 prospect overall in the class of 2022, hails from the same high school as former Buckeyes offensive guard Wyatt Davis and current safety Kourt Williams. He actually landed an offer from offensive line coach Greg Studrawa while on an unofficial visit with Williams in March 2019, though he didn’t report it publicly until the following April.

Since that time, Greene has maintained contact with Studrawa and offensive graduate assistant Kennedy Cook, who view him as a versatile offensive lineman who could play either guard or tackle at the next level. He also regularly chats with Davis and Williams about what it’s like to play for Ohio State.

Greene plans to return to campus when the NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period comes to a close, as well as visit a few other schools he’s never been to, before narrowing his list further or making his college decision.

Offensive guard isn’t a significant need for the Buckeyes, who have only offered three players at the position this cycle in Greene; Allen, Texas, four-star Neto Umeozulu; and Fort Wayne (Ind.) R Nelson Snider four-star Demon Moore. But his versatility, coupled with the staff’s desire to sign four or five offensive linemen this cycle makes him someone worth keeping an eye on.

