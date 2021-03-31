Tennessee Transfer LB Henry To'o To'o Reportedly Set To Visit Ohio State

Linebackers coach Al Washington is looking to add a game changer through the transfer portal.

According to a report from Rivals’ Mike Farrell, former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o is set to take a self-guided visit to Ohio State this weekend.

The 6-foot-2 and 225-pound To’o To’o signed with the Volunteers as a four-star prospect from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He started as a true freshman and recorded 148 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and 1.5 sacks in 23 games across two seasons at Tennessee.

To’o To’o entered his name into the transfer portal in January, shortly after the Volunteers fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt amid an investigation into recruiting violations under his watch. He’s one of more than 20 players who have entered the transfer portal this offseason, a list that includes quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano (Washington State) and J.T. Shrout (Colorado), running back Eric Gray (Oklahoma), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (Oklahoma), linebacker Quavaris Crouch (undecided) and safety Keshawn Lawrence (Oklahoma).

Ohio State, meanwhile, is set to replace all three starters at linebacker in Tuf Borland, Baron Browning and Pete Werner, as well as another key contributor in Justin Hilliard. Seniors Dallas Gant, Teradja Mitchell and K’Vaughan Pope are expected to step into those spots, while sophomore Craig Young figures to battle for playing time on the outside.

The Buckeyes have been in contact with To’o To’o and his family since January, and his relationship with linebackers coach Al Washington and the inexperience at the linebacker position makes Ohio State an intriguing option for him.

That said, To’o To’o is also strongly considering Alabama. The one thing that could stop him from choosing the Crimson Tide, though, is the SEC’s rule on intraconference transfers, which would require him to sit out one year.

To’o To’o did not redshirt at Tennessee, which means he’ll have three years to play two. However, the NCAA is still mulling legislation that would give student-athletes in all sports a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility.

