Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers To Play In 2022 All-American Bowl

Ewers is the third future Buckeye to announce his intention to play in nation's premier high school showcase.

Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced on Sunday afternoon that he has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl, which will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 8. It will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m.

The 6-foot-3 and 206-pound Ewers – who is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2022 – missed a majority of his junior season after undergoing sports hernia surgery but finished the year with 2,442 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns in eight games. That includes 350 yards and three touchdowns in the state championship game, though Southlake (Texas) Carroll lost, 52-34.

Ewers, who committed to the Buckeyes in November, will be joined at the All-American Bowl by a pair of fellow Ohio State commitments in Del Valle, Texas, five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton and Chandler, Ariz., four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes.

Several other pledges, including Marysville, Ohio, four-star linebacker Gabe Powers; Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop four-star linebacker C.J. Hicks; Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough; and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown have announced they’ll play in the Under Armour All-America Game, meanwhile.

-----

-----

