Dozens Of Ohio State Targets Among 247Sports' Initial 2023 Class Rankings

Dozens Of Ohio State Targets Among 247Sports’ Initial Top247 For Class Of 2023
The team of recruiting analysts at 247Sports released their first Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon, and more than two dozen of Ohio State’s top targets made the list.
The group is headlined by Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton five-star defensive end Labbeus Overton, who holds both a football and basketball offer from the Buckeyes, and includes five in-state prospects in Mentor four-star defensive end Brenan Vernon (No. 17), Pickerington Central four-star safety Sonny Styles (No. 40), Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery (No. 51), Ironton four-star linebacker Trevor Carter (No. 81) and Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla.
Ohio State is still looking for its first commitment for the class of 2023, but the list below includes several targets who made the initial Top247:
- No. 1 - Overton
- No. 6 - Los Alamitos, Calif., four-star quarterback Malachi Nelson
- No. 7 - Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson four-star cornerback Cormani McClain
- No. 8 - Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star safety Caleb Downs
- No. 10 - Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy four-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss
- No. 11 - Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star defensive end Anthony Hill
- No. 14 - Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star cornerback Tony Mitchell
- No. 15 - Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei
- No. 16 - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Malik Bryant
- No. 17 - Vernon
- No. 19 - Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run four-star offensive guard Alex Birchmeier
- No. 20 - Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor
- No. 22 -Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior four-star running back Richard Young
- No. 24 - Longview, Texas, four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale
- No. 27 - Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy four-star athlete Treyaun Webb
- No. 28 - Warner Robins, Ga., defensive tackle Vic Burley
- No. 34 - Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School four-star cornerback A.J. Harris
- No. 35 - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star athlete Joel Aguero
- No. 40 - Styles
- No. 51 - Montgomery
- No. 66 - Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis
- No. 81 - Carter
- No. 82 - Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc
- No. 83 - Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star running back Justice Haynes
- No. 120 - Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive tackle John Walker
- No. 130 - St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star tight end Mac Markway
- No. 146 - Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) four-star tight end Ty Lockwood
- No. 161 - Padilla
- No. 201 - Orlando Dr. Phillips four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland
Of course, these rankings are subject to change, especially since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out summer camp season and significant altered the fall sports schedule last year.
Some prospects are even in the midst of a spring season, which will give analysts more tape to study before the next batch of rankings are released in the coming months.
