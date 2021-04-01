Dozens Of Ohio State Targets Among 247Sports' Initial 2023 Class Rankings

The team of recruiting analysts at 247Sports released their first Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon, and more than two dozen of Ohio State’s top targets made the list.

The group is headlined by Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton five-star defensive end Labbeus Overton, who holds both a football and basketball offer from the Buckeyes, and includes five in-state prospects in Mentor four-star defensive end Brenan Vernon (No. 17), Pickerington Central four-star safety Sonny Styles (No. 40), Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery (No. 51), Ironton four-star linebacker Trevor Carter (No. 81) and Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla.

Ohio State is still looking for its first commitment for the class of 2023, but the list below includes several targets who made the initial Top247:

No. 1 - Overton

No. 6 - Los Alamitos, Calif., four-star quarterback Malachi Nelson

No. 7 - Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson four-star cornerback Cormani McClain

No. 8 - Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star safety Caleb Downs

No. 10 - Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy four-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss

No. 11 - Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star defensive end Anthony Hill

No. 14 - Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star cornerback Tony Mitchell

No. 15 - Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei

No. 16 - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Malik Bryant

No. 17 - Vernon

No. 19 - Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run four-star offensive guard Alex Birchmeier

No. 20 - Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor

No. 22 -Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior four-star running back Richard Young

No. 24 - Longview, Texas, four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale

No. 27 - Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy four-star athlete Treyaun Webb

No. 28 - Warner Robins, Ga., defensive tackle Vic Burley

No. 34 - Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School four-star cornerback A.J. Harris

No. 35 - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star athlete Joel Aguero

No. 40 - Styles

No. 51 - Montgomery

No. 66 - Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis

No. 81 - Carter

No. 82 - Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc

No. 83 - Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star running back Justice Haynes

No. 120 - Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive tackle John Walker

No. 130 - St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star tight end Mac Markway

No. 146 - Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) four-star tight end Ty Lockwood

No. 161 - Padilla

No. 201 - Orlando Dr. Phillips four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland

Of course, these rankings are subject to change, especially since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out summer camp season and significant altered the fall sports schedule last year.

Some prospects are even in the midst of a spring season, which will give analysts more tape to study before the next batch of rankings are released in the coming months.

