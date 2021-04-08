2022 Indiana Offensive Tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin Sets Announcement Date

According to a report from 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, Charlestown, Ind., four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin is set to make his college decision on April 17.

That’s not exactly good news for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes hoped to get the 6-foot-7 and 300-pound Goodwin back on campus in June when official and unofficial visits are expected to resume. Instead, it’s widely expected that he’ll pick Kentucky, the school that offered him his first scholarship clear back in July 2017.

Goodwin, who is considered fifth-best offensive tackle and No. 47 prospect overall in the class of 2022, has long been viewed as an Ohio State lean thanks to his relationship with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, which dates back to when he first attended a spring practice in April 2018. But the inability to take visits due to the ongoing recruiting dead period allowed Kentucky – led by recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow – to sneak into the lead in recent months.

Of course, there’s still more than eight months until Goodwin can sign with the Wildcats, so the Buckeyes will continue to recruit him even after his commitment. The same goes for his other finalists, including Alabama, Clemson and Michigan State. The key will be getting him back on campus, where he hasn’t been in more than two years.

If Goodwin chooses and ultimately sticks with Kentucky, it could be viewed as the biggest miss – both literally and physically – for Ohio State in the current recruiting cycle.

Offensive tackle remains a significant need, even with West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola already in the fold. And while there are other options at the position – including Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star Zach Rice, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star Addison Nichols, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner, Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry and Bradenton (Fla.) four-star Tyler Booker – Goodwin’s recruitment instantly brings to mind that of Alabama five-star signee J.C. Latham last year.

The only thing working in Ohio State’s favor this time around is that Goodwin will soon be able to conduct visits whereas Latham could not.

