Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields To Hold Second Pro Day

Workout was requested by the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will hold a second pro day for NFL personnel on April 14.

The workout was reportedly requested by the San Francisco 49ers – who hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft – after head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch skipped the the Buckeyes’ first pro day on March 30 in order to attend Alabama’s second pro day, where they watched quarterback Mac Jones throw.

It’s unclear how many teams plan to attend Fields’ workout, which falls on the same day that former cornerback Shaun Wade will hold his own pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, or if any of Ohio State’s other draft-eligible prospects will participate.

However, the NFL is not allowing private workouts this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s expected that most – if not all 32 – teams will attend the Buckeyes’ second pro day, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

As for Fields' first pro day workout, Ohio State released a behind the scenes look at his performance, which can be seen below.

-----

You may also like:

Breaking Down Ohio State's Top Targets For The Class Of 2022

2023 Florida Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss Discusses Interest In Ohio State

Ohio State Defensive End Jack Sawyer Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Sheds Black Stripe

2022 Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Caleb Burton To Transfer To Lake Travis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook