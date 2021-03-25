Former Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett Agrees To Three-Year Contract With New Orleans Saints

Vannett quickly latches on with the Saints after being released by the Broncos.

On Wednesday evening, just one day after he was released by the Denver Broncos, former Ohio State tight end Nick Vannett agreed to a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, though financial terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old Vannett was primarily used as a blocker and caught 14 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in his lone season in Denver after signing a two-year deal last March. The Broncos selected a tight end in each of the last two drafts in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam while Vannett was set to make $2.7 million in 2021, which ultimately made him expendable.

Vannett, who played for the Buckeyes from 2011-15, was a third-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three full seasons with the franchise before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

In New Orleans, Vannett will be reunited with a pair former Ohio State teammates in wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, as well as former Buckeyes defensive back Malcolm Jenkins.

