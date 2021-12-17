Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett Named Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year Finalist

    The award is presented to a player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
    Author:

    Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named on Thursday as one of seven finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to a college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

    “(This award) showcases the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes in college football,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman, co-founder and inductee Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to following their continued success.”

    A former four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Garrett is one of four players on the Buckeyes’ roster with Polynesian ancestry, joining senior linebacker Palaie Gaoetote, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi and freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

    He recorded a career-high 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries in 392 defensive snaps this fall, earning him first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.

    Other finalists for the award include Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Utah defensive end Mika Tafua and Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura.

    They were selected by a committee that includes former NFL players Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson, Olin Kreutz and Ray Schoenke, coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil and former NFLPA president Kevin Mawae.

    This year’s winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 22. No Ohio State player has won the award, which was first presented in 2014, though Tuimoloau was the 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.

