Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Thayer Munford Named First-Team All-Americans By AFCA

Olave and Munford will now have a tree planted at Buckeye Grove in their honor.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive guard Thayer Munford were named first-team All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.

A senior from San Ysidro, Calif., Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. He now holds the record for the most touchdown receptions (35), a record previously held by former wide receiver David Boston (1996-98).

Munford, meanwhile, is a fifth-year senior from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington. He anchored an offensive line that allowed just 17 sacks and 38 tackles for loss this season, both of which rank in the top 25 nationally.

Olave and Munford were both named team captains by their peers before the season, and now they’ll have a tree planted in their honor at Buckeye Grove after being named first-team All-Americans.

They’ll be joined by junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson and redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who garnered first-team honors from the Football Writers Association of America, and fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles, who was named a first-team All-American by ESPN after converting 18-of-19 field goals this season.

Ruggles was also named a second-team All-American by the AFCA, which is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans, joining the FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Says There’s No Truth To NFL Rumors

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2021 Early Signing Period

2022 Hubbard, Ohio, RB T.C. Caffey Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

2022 IMG Academy K Jayden Fielding Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Finalist

2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!