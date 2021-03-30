2022 Florida Offensive Tackle Aliou Bah Drops Ohio State From Top Schools

Offensive tackle leaves Ohio State out of his top six despite his strong early interest in the Buckeyes.

Though it appeared he was close to committing to Ohio State in early February, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star offensive tackle Aliou Bah did not include the Buckeyes among his top schools over the weekend.

The 6-foot-6 and 325-pound Bah, who is considered the 53rd-best offensive tackle and No. 527 prospect overall in the class of 2022, instead listed Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M as his top six.

Bah has been in contact with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and executive director for football relations Tim Hinton for almost a year and landed an offer from the staff during a virtual visit in August. He started to trend toward the Buckeyes in early February and most prognosticators expected his commitment to soon follow.

However, weeks passed without any news and it became clear that Ohio State wasn’t quite ready to accept Bah’s pledge, especially with several high-rated offensive tackles still on the board.

The Buckeyes already one commitment along the offensive line in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola and are looking to bring on three or four more players at the position this cycle from a list that includes Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star Zach Rice; Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star Gunner Givens; Charlestown, Ind., four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin; Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star Addison Nichols; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry; and Bah’s teammate, four-star Tyler Booker

-----

-----

