    January 2, 2022
    Ohio State Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks School Single-Season Receptions Record

    The sophomore passes former wide receiver Parris Campbell, who had 90 catches in 2018.
    Author:

    After catching seven passes for 185 yards in the first half of Saturday’s Rose Bowl to set the school single-season record for receiving yards, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba added four more receptions in the second half to set the school record for receptions in a single season.

    A former four-star prospect from Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba now has 91 catches on the season, passing former wide receiver Parris Campbell, who caught 90 passes during the 2018 season. 

    Smith-Njigba has caught 11 passes for a Rose Bowl and school single-game record 287 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State trails Utah, 38-31, with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

    Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks School Single-Season Receptions Record

