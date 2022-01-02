Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks School Single-Season Receptions Record

Ohio State Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks School Single-Season Receptions Record
After catching seven passes for 185 yards in the first half of Saturday’s Rose Bowl to set the school single-season record for receiving yards, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba added four more receptions in the second half to set the school record for receptions in a single season.
A former four-star prospect from Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba now has 91 catches on the season, passing former wide receiver Parris Campbell, who caught 90 passes during the 2018 season.
Smith-Njigba has caught 11 passes for a Rose Bowl and school single-game record 287 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State trails Utah, 38-31, with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
