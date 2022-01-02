Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks School Single-Season Receptions Record

The sophomore passes former wide receiver Parris Campbell, who had 90 catches in 2018.

After catching seven passes for 185 yards in the first half of Saturday’s Rose Bowl to set the school single-season record for receiving yards, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba added four more receptions in the second half to set the school record for receptions in a single season.

A former four-star prospect from Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba now has 91 catches on the season, passing former wide receiver Parris Campbell, who caught 90 passes during the 2018 season.

Smith-Njigba has caught 11 passes for a Rose Bowl and school single-game record 287 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State trails Utah, 38-31, with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

