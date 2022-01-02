Report: Ohio State's Matt Barnes To Be Named Defensive Coordinator At Memphis

At least one member of the Buckeyes' staff was expected to depart following Jim Knowles' hiring.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes has agreed to become the new defensive coordinator at Memphis.

The news comes just four days after the 35-year-old Barnes said he would like to remain on the Buckeyes’ staff after the hiring of Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

“I love Ryan Day, I love Ohio State, I love Columbus, Ohio, and I love our players, so I’d certainly love an opportunity to remain here," Barnes said during his Rose Bowl media availability on Tuesday. "It’s a wonderful place. I’ve enjoyed every moment that I’ve been here.

“I can’t imagine there are many head coaches to work for better than Ryan Day, and Columbus is an awesome place. It’s a great place. My wife and I love it here. (My son) loves it here. That’s what I can tell you.”

Barnes spent his first two seasons in Columbus as Ohio State's safeties coach and special teams coordinator and was promoted to secondary coach prior to this season. He then assumed play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs following the loss to Oregon on Sept. 11.

It has been known for weeks that at least one member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff would have to depart when Knowles officially takes over on Sunday. Remaining on staff would have meant a demotion for Barnes, who now takes over for Mike Macintyre, who was named the head coach at Florida International on Dec. 9.

The Tigers finished 6-6 this season after having their matchup with Hawai’i in the Hawai’i Bowl cancelled on Christmas Eve.

