2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's top-rated edge rushers.

ABOR PROFILE

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

High School: Duncanville

Size: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Recruitment Recap: The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Abor picked up an offer Ohio State in November 2020, then made his way to campus for the first time for an official visit in early June for Buckeye Bash 2.0 alongside several commits and other top targets.

Abor subsequently listed Ohio State in his top five alongside Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, citing his relationship with defensive line coach Larry Johnson and his track record of development as the biggest reasons for his interest in the Buckeyes.

Though initially hoped to commit before the start of his senior season, Abor took the opportunity to visit several of finalists again in the fall. That includes a trip to Columbus for the win over Penn State in late October, which ultimately sealed the deal for Ohio State.

Evaluation: Playing at one of the top programs at the highest level in the state of Texas, Abor led the Panthers to an appearance in the 6A-Division I state championship game this fall. He notably recorded seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the losing effort.

“(Abor has) a strong combination of technical ability and instincts off the edge, the Texan can win in many ways,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “The first step and edge bending ability is obvious, but a closer look at how Abor combines it with his hands is where he becomes special. Advanced hand-fighting and block-shedding ability allow him to pressure the passer and/or gear down and play the run, even getting his hands on ball carriers well down the line of scrimmage at times.

“Abor is as disruptive as it gets in high school football, with that knack for making a play in the backfield and attacking the ball in the process – not to mention doing it against some of the best prep competition anywhere. Few at any position have a stronger floor than he does.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Signs With Ohio State

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 National Signing Day

Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Sign With Minnesota Vikings

Colin Kaufmann, Brenten “Inky” Jones Commit To Ohio State As PWOs

Ohio State Athletic Department Reports Roughly $41 Million Deficit Amid Pandemic

Looking Back On Former Michigan QB Tom Brady’s Career Against Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!