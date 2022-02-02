2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the Midwest's best interior offensive linemen.

HINZMAN PROFILE

Hometown: Hammond, Wisc.

High School: Saint Croix Central

Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Recruitment Recap: Ohio State was relatively late to the party when it came to Hinzman, only offering him a scholarship following his official visit in mid-June. But the Buckeyes quickly made up ground in his recruitment because of his relationship with former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

Hinzman returned to campus twice in the fall, including unofficial visits for the loss to Oregon in September and the win over Penn State in late October, the latter of which included a considerable amount of time spent with he’d coach Ryan Day and the other commits.

Torn between Ohio State and home-state Wisconsin, Hinzman pushed his recruitment beyond the Early Signing Period. But in the end, the opportunity to compete for national championships ultimately helped the Buckeyes win out.

Evaluation: Hinzman played all across the offensive line during his four years as a starter for the Panthers, and was recognized this fall as a first-team all-state performer and the Middle Border Conference player of the year for the second straight season.

At 6-foot-4 and 280-pound Hinzman projects as someone who can play either guard spots or center at the next level. He’ll have to add some weight once he gets on campus, but has the overall frame required to play each of those positions.

Hinzman is quick off the snap and has nimble feet that help him excel in the run game, whether it’s getting to the second level or as a pulling guard out in front of the running back. He didn’t play against the best competition, though, so there might be a learning curve upon his arrival in Columbus.

