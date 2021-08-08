2023 Florida RB Richard Young Includes Ohio State In Top 10

The Buckeyes welcomed the nation's top-rated running back to campus twice this summer.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star running back Richard Young included Ohio State in his top 10 on Sunday afternoon alongside Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.

The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Young, who is considered the top-rated running back and No. 17 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes and running backs coach Tony Alford back in December.

Young took a pair of unofficial visits to Columbus this summer, including a one-day camp in early June and the program’s Buckeye Bash and BBQ in late July. The second trip was especially notable, as he made the trip with Orlando Dr. Phillips four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland and Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola five-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc, and the trio have talked at length about playing together in college.

Some believed Young was close to making his college decision following a busy summer, however narrowing his list of offers to 10 schools would suggest otherwise. Still, Ohio State feels good about its chances at this point in his recruitment, and the hope is that he’ll return for a game this fall.

Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

That said, the Buckeyes are looking to take two running backs next cycle, with Young; El Campo, Texas, five-star Reuben Owens; and Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star Justice Haynes at the top of the list of options.

-----

You may also like:

25 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees At Summer Commencement

Ohio State Freshman Cornerback Denzel Burke Loses Black Stripe

New York Giants Claim Former Ohio State TE Jake Hausmann

Former Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan Out For Season With Torn ACL

Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Earns Silver Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Former RB, WR Demario McCall Ready To Make Impact On Ohio State Secondary

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook