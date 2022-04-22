The two-sport star's recent visit was highlighted by an inside look at the Buckeyes' baseball program.

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan included Ohio State in his top five on Friday afternoon alongside Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Stanford.

The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Lonergan, who is considered the ninth-best quarterback and No. 100 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis during a one-day camp visit last June.

He has been to campus twice since then, including an unofficial visit for the loss to Oregon in September. It was Lonergan's most recent visit that ultimately kept the Buckeyes in the running for his services, though.

A talented pitcher who routinely tops 90 miles per hour on the mound, Lonergan plans to be a dual-sport athlete in college. So in addition to spending time at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center during his visit earlier this month, he got to learn more about the Ohio State baseball program and meet with the coaching staff.

Lonergan plans to take official visits with all five of his finalists before making his college decision. And seeing as the Buckeyes only have offers out to two other uncommitted quarterbacks this cycle, he’s the most likely to end up in the class.

Ohio State is set to take just one quarterback in 2023, especially with the program on the verge of landing a commitment from 2024 Chandler, Ariz., five-star Dylan Raiola sooner rather than later.

Will that – coupled with the talent already on campus in sophomore Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown – ultimately hurt their chances with Lonergan? That remains to be seen.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Terry McLaurin, Cameron Heyward Named Finalists For Good Guy Award

Ohio State Adding University Of Findlay Head Coach Rob Keys To Staff

Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Said He Ran Out Of Gas During 911 Call

Big Ten Championship Game To Remain In Indianapolis Through At Least 2024

Ohio State Walk-On WR Sam Wiglusz Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Three Ohio State Programs Placed On Probation For NCAA Violations

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!