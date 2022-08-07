How Arvell Reese's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State landed a commitment from its top remaining in-state target on Saturday evening when Cleveland Glenville four-star linebacker Arvell Reese announced his pledge.

It’s especially notable in that Reese hails from one of the best programs in the state, especially when it comes to producing Buckeyes. In fact, legendary head coach Ted Ginn Sr. saw 23 of his players sign with Ohio State from 2002-16, including:

Quarterback Troy Smith in 2002

in 2002 Defensive backs Dareus Hiley and Donte Whitner in 2003

and in 2003 Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and linebacker Curtis Terry in 2004

and linebacker in 2004 Athlete Freddie Lenix and defensive back Jamario O'Neal in 2005

and defensive back in 2005 Wide receiver Ray Small , offensive lineman Bryant Browning and defensive end Robert Rose in 2006

, offensive lineman and defensive end in 2006 Linebacker Jermale Hines in 2007

in 2007 Fullback Jermil Martin and defensive lineman Shawntel Rowell in 2008

and defensive lineman in 2008 Offensive lineman Marcus Hall and linebacker Jonathan Newsome in 2009

and linebacker in 2009 Defensive back Christian Bryant in 2010

in 2010 Quarterback Cardale Jones in 2011

in 2011 Linebacker Devan Bogard in 2012

in 2012 Linebacker Chris Worley in 2013

in 2013 Offensive lineman Marcelys Jones and defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Erick Smith in 2014

and defensive backs and in 2014 Walk-on defensive lineman Curtis Henry in 2016.

Of course, it’s been a while since a Tarblooder suited up for the Buckeyes, but Reese will likely start a new streak, with Ohio State widely considered the favorite to land his teammate, 2024 four-star cornerback Bryce West, as well.

This fall will actually be Reese’s first at Glenville, as he transferred from Euclid this offseason. He is still relatively new to linebacker, as well, having played just five games at the position last fall after moving down from safety.

Still, with his 6-foot-4 and 225-pound frame – to which he has added 20 pounds since the end of his junior season – and overall athleticism, he has as high of a ceiling as any linebacker in the country for the current cycle.

Reese will likely begin his college career as an inside linebacker, but he has the potential to come off the edge at Ohio State. Some even believe he could grow into a hybrid defensive end/linebacker at the next level if he continues to add weight.

Either way, the key phrase when it comes to Reese is potential, as he combines a strong physical profile with a smaller body of work at a school that went winless last fall. He’ll surely climb the rankings as a senior while playing for a better program.

Reese’s commitment gives Ohio State some much-needed good news on the recruiting trail after the staff saw linebacker targets Troy Bowles (Georgia), Derion Gullette (Texas) and Tackett Curtis (USC) commit elsewhere in the last month. They’re still looking to pair him with another player at the position, though.

That said, the only uncommitted linebacker in the country with an offer from Ohio State is now Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star Jayvant Brown, who is close with five-star wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss and four-star running back pledge Mark Fletcher, who play at nearby American Heritage.

Brown was last on campus for the win over Maryland in October, then subsequently included the Buckeyes in his top seven on Christmas Day alongside Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and Penn State.

Of course, Ohio State will need to get him back on campus this fall in order to have a chance at landing his pledge. But the staff could also extend new offers once the season kicks off, as new names might pop up with a strong senior year.

Some in-state players to keep in mind in that respect are Clayton Northmont four-star Nigel Glover and Ironton three-star Trevor Carter, though they’re committed to Northwestern and Cincinnati, respectively.

-----

