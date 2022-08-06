Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops Washington, 28-23

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 28, Washington 23 - Jan. 1, 2019

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns and Ohio State held on late to beat Washington, 28-23, in the Rose Bowl, which marked Urban Meyer’s final game as head coach.

The Buckeyes took an early lead on Haskins’ 12-yard pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell on the second drive of the game, then extended it to 14-3 when he connected with wide receiver Johnnie Dixon from 19 yards out in the second quarter.

Haskins, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, became the sixth player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to throw 50 touchdowns passes in a season when he hit tight end Rashod Berry for a one-yard score right before halftime.

Ohio State appeared on cruise control in the second half, with a three-yard run by halfback J.K. Dobbins putting the Buckeyes ahead 28-3 entering the fourth quarter, but the game was far from over.

The Huskies score their first touchdown with 12:17 remaining on a jump pass from running back Myles Gaskin on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Then, after blocking a punt, cut their deficit to 11 on a one-yard run by Gaskin.

Washington made it a one-score game on Gaskin’s two-yard run with 42 seconds left, but quarterback Jake Browning’s two-point conversion attempt was intercepted by safety Brendon White. Dixon then recovered the onside kick attempt to seal the win.

The victory made that year’s Ohio State team one of just three in program history to win 13 or more games, joining the 2002 and 2014 national champions. The Buckeyes would again reach that total one year later under head coach Ryan Day.

As for Meyer, who cited his health for his decision to retire, he finished his seven-year tenure with an 83-9 record, one national championship, three Big Ten titles and victories in the Sugar, Fiesta, Cotton and Rose bowls.

“I’m a very blessed man,” Meyer said after the game. “I’m blessed because of my family, (but) this team, this year, I love this group as much as any I've ever had

"Every week, every yard, every down, when we recruited these players, I just wanted to make sure that we made the great state of Ohio proud. We weren't perfect, but we did a lot of good things.”

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Walk-On Xavier Johnson Sets Example For Younger Players

Hear From Ohio State’s Tony Alford, RBs Following Second Practice Of Fall Camp

Photos From Ohio State's Second Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Ohio State Kicker Jake Seibert Moves To Cornerback For Fall Camp

Ohio State Players Aim To Reduce Head Injuries With Guardian Caps

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Wife Donate $1 Million For Mental Health Research

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!