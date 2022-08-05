Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's Second Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Fall camp is now in full swing as the Buckeyes were back at the Woody for the second of 25 practices on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the second of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were once again open to the media for photo and video opportunities, which gave us an up-close look at the offensive and defensive lines, as well as the tight end position.

Afterward, running backs coach Tony Alford and sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, redshirt freshman Evan Pryor were and freshman Dallan Hayden conducted their first interviews of the season.

The Buckeyes will wrap up the week with another practice on Saturday, then move into the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard on Sunday. Of course, BuckeyesNow will be on hand to bring you photos from the latter, so stay tuned for that.

In the meantime, check out photos from the second practice of fall camp below:

1. Gatorade Cooler
2. Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Mike Hall, Omari Abor, Jerron Cage, Taron Vincent and Tyler Friday
4. Jerron Cage
5. Kenyatta Jackson
6. Hero Kanu
5. Jack Sawyer
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
7. Carson Hinzman
10. Avery Henry
11. Luke Wypler
12. Donovan Jackson
13. Tegra Tshabola
15. Mike Sollenne
14. Avery Henry
16. Dawand Jones
9. Paris Johnson
8. Cade Stover
18. Jayden Ballard
21. Tyler Friday
17. Nick Murphy
22. Caden Curry
23. Omari Abor
24. Caden Curry
25. Cam Spence
26. Omari Abor
27. J.T. Tuimoloau
20. Brenten Jones
19. Josh Proctor
28. Kourt Williams
29. Ronnie HIckman
30. Tanner McCalister
31. Tanner McCalister
32. Jantzen Dunn
33. Jordan Hancock
34. Mason Maggs, Chad Ray, Devin Brown, Kyle McCord and C.J. Stroud

-----

