Photos From Ohio State's Second Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the second of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were once again open to the media for photo and video opportunities, which gave us an up-close look at the offensive and defensive lines, as well as the tight end position.

Afterward, running backs coach Tony Alford and sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, redshirt freshman Evan Pryor were and freshman Dallan Hayden conducted their first interviews of the season.

The Buckeyes will wrap up the week with another practice on Saturday, then move into the Hyatt Place in Grandview Yard on Sunday. Of course, BuckeyesNow will be on hand to bring you photos from the latter, so stay tuned for that.

In the meantime, check out photos from the second practice of fall camp below:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Kicker Jake Seibert Moves To Cornerback For Fall Camp

Ohio State Players Aim To Reduce Head Injuries With Guardian Caps

Photos From Ohio State's First Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Discusses Start Of Fall Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State RB Master Teague

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Wife Donate $1 Million For Mental Health Research

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!