After missing out on several priority targets over the last month, Ohio State finally landed a commitment from a linebacker on Saturday evening in the form of Cleveland Glenville four-star Arvell Reese.

The 6-foot-4 and 212-pound Reese, who is considered the 20th-best linebacker and No. 277 prospect overall in the class of 2023, chose the Buckeyes over finalists Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and USC.

Reese picked up an offer from Ohio State during an unofficial visit for a spring practice in March, a trip he made alongside legendary Tarblooders head coach Ted Ginn Sr. and 2024 four-star cornerback Bryce West.

The two players were back on campus for the spring game in April and then attended a one-day camp in mid-June, after which Reese told reporters he wasn’t planning to make his decision until later in the process, perhaps in the days leading up to the Early Signing Period in December.

Reese now becomes the 19th member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class and first linebacker to commit to the program since defensive coordinator Jim Knowles arrived in Columbus, though it's certainly not for a lack of trying.

The Buckeyes recently saw several top targets at the position commit elsewhere, as Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star Troy Bowles; Marlin, Texas, four-star Derion Gullette; Many, La., four-star Tackett Curtis picked Georgia, Texas and USC, respectively.

The staff ramped up its pursuit of Reese as a result, and he ultimately made the decision most expected all along as one of the state's top-rated players.

Reese now joins fellow Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, West Chester Lakota West safety Malik Hartford, Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla, Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews, Liberty Township four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld and Dublin Coffman three-star defensive tackle Will Smith as in-state commits.

