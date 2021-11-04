Ohio State Freshman Walk-On RB Cayden Saunders Loses Black Stripe

The freshman walk-on is the son of former Buckeyes tight end Cedric Saunders.

Freshman running back Cayden Saunders is now an official member of the Ohio State football team after shedding his black stripe following Wednesday night’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This guy trains hard, practices hard and does it all with a smile on his face,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said.

The 5-foot-10 and 190-pound Saunders joined the team this summer as a walk-on from Northville, Mich., after accepting an academic scholarship from the university. He is the son of former tight end Cedric Saunders, who caught 68 passes for 854 yards and one touchdown in four seasons with the Buckeyes from 1990-93.

“I just want to thank God for allowing me to be here today,” Saunders said while senior walk-on running back Robert Cope removed the stripe from his helmet. “I want to thank all of you guys for allowing me to be a part of this brotherhood. It’s an amazing family. I’m glad to be here.

“Shoutout to Coach Chris and the strength staff for getting me right. Shoutout to Coach (Tony) Alford, Reilly (Jeffers) and Tote Nation for getting me right. Shoutout to the offensive line, quarterbacks, scout team. I’m happy to be here. I know I have a long way to go but I’m ready to put that work in. Go Bucks!”

Saunders is the sixth walk-on to lose his stripe this season, joining offensive lineman Toby Wilson, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, wide receiver Reis Stocksdale and defensive linemen Bryce and Zach Prater. He has not seen any game action to this point in his career, however.

