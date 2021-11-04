Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Ohio State's Ryan Day Believes 7-On-7 Hurts Quarterback Development

    The third-year head coach thinks it’s beneficial for wide receivers and defensive players, though.
    During his radio show on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he believes that 7-on-7 football creates an unrealistic pocket around young quarterbacks and hurts their development as passers.

    “I think 7-on-7 has actually hurt quarterback play,” Day said. “Maybe it’s helped just a little bit with the receivers running routes and catching. That’s really improved in the last five years. But 7-on-7 just has nothing to do with (game situations for quarterbacks).

    “Maybe (it’s beneficial in terms of) seeing coverages and having a little bit of awareness with some route structure, defensive structure. But when it comes to actually playing the game, those throws that you make at eye level, it’s just not reality.”

    Day, of course, was alluding to the fact that there is only one offensive lineman alongside the quarterback and five receivers in 7-on-7 football, while a typical college game features five down linemen alongside six skill position players.

    “You have to throw over Dawand Jones,” Day said, referring to the Buckeyes’ 6-foot-8 and 360-pound right tackle. “You have to throw all those throws downfield where there’s defenders down there and just bodies everywhere, so I think a lot of their release points get out of whack. They come so low because they can throw to a receiver who is just a few yards away.

    “That throw doesn’t exist in football, so while it’s a good thing for guys to learn and get out there and play – which I’m all for – it’s not always like it is when you’re playing the game.”

    Perhaps that’s something worth keeping an eye on moving forward as the Buckeyes pursue signal-callers on the recruiting trail. On the other side of the coin, Day acknowledged the benefit for defensive players who play 7-on-7 football, including linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties.

    “It’s very similar (to a normal game), other than you’re just not wearing pads,” Day said. “It’s great for coverage and footwork and all those types of things.”

