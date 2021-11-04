Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Separated AC Joint In Season Opener At Minnesota

The first-year starter was held out of last month's win over Akron in order to rest his shoulder.

During an appearance on Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud revealed he stressed his rotator cuff in fall camp and then separated the AC (or acromioclavicular) joint in his throwing shoulder in the season opener at Minnesota.

“In the Minnesota game, I got hit right on my shoulder and separated my AC joint,” Stroud said. “That one wasn’t fun. It was kind of painful.”

The injury clearly bothered Stroud in Ohio State’s loss to Oregon and the subsequent win over Tulsa, and he could often be seen rotating right arm after throws. But in the four weeks since he was held out of the Sept. 25 win over Akron, he’s thrown for 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions.

“That week of rest really helped me,” Stroud said. “(It) helped me just really gain back my confidence and my strength in my shoulder.”

Recovery time for a separated AC joint varies and ultimately depends on the grade, with surgery required for severe separations. Stroud injury has been healing on its own, however, and he believes he's close to 100 percent again.

“It’s just one of those things that takes time,” Stroud said. “I’m definitely feeling a lot better.”

