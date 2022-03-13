It’s shaping up to be a regional battle for one of the top-rated linemen in the Midwest.

Indianapolis Roncalli three-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck included Ohio State in his top eight on Friday afternoon alongside Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue.

The 6-foot-6 and 285-pound Lauck is considered the 38th-best offensive tackle and No. 443 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he was named to the all-Marion County team after leading the Royals to a 12-1 record and trip to the regional finals last season.

Lauck has been to Columbus four times over the last year, including for a one-day camp in mid-June, the Buckeye Bash and BBQ in late July, the loss to Oregon on Sept. 11 and the win over Michigan State on Nov. 20. He then landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa on Dec. 2.

During those visits, Lauck was able to build a strong relationship with several of the Buckeyes’ commitments, including Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla and Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood. But while they’ve all made it clear they want him to join them in the class, he appears in no hurry to make his college decision.

As for how many players new Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye would like to add this cycle, Lauck is one of a handful of top players interested in the Buckeyes.

Other names to keep in mind in the trenches include Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star tackle Samson Okunlola, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star tackle Chase Bisontis, Orlando Dr. Phillips four-star tackle Payton Kirkland, Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld and Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School four-star tackle Olaus Alinen.

