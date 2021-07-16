2023 Georgia CB Kayin Lee Includes Ohio State In Top 10

Lee landed an offer from the Buckeyes with a strong camp performance in June.

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee included Ohio State in his top 10 on Friday afternoon alongside Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami (Fla.) Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and UCF.

The 6-foot-0 and 175-pound Lee, who is considered the ninth-best cornerback and No. 87 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes during a camp visit on June 2. It was the first time he’d even talked to head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes.

Lee was joined on the trip by his teammate and 2022 Ohio State four-star defensive tackle target Christen Miller but caught the attention of the coaching staff after he ran a pair of blazing 40-yard dashes despite dealing with a lingering track injury, clocking in at 4.41 and 4.46 seconds, respectively. He also shined in one-on-one drills all afternoon.

The trip to Columbus was one of just a handful of unofficial visits for Lee throughout the month of June, as he also saw Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide and Tigers did not offer, however.

That has sort of allowed to Buckeyes and Bulldogs to take an early lead in Lee’s recruitment. He anticipates returning to campus for another unofficial visit this fall, perhaps the same weekend that Miller takes his official visit.

Of course, pulling someone like Lee out of SEC Country is no easy feat, but Ohio State finds itself in a great spot early on. The Buckeyes also find themselves as the odds-on favorite to land Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School five-star A.J. Harris, and pulling both would be quite the coup.

