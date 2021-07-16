2022 Georgia OG Addison Nichols Discusses Ohio State Interest, Looming Commitment

Earlier this week, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive guard Addison Nichols trimmed his list of more than 30 scholarship offers to North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee.

“It feels good to finally narrow things down and start focusing on the final school,” Nichols told SI All-American. “I feel like I’m getting pretty close. Hopefully we can get this thing narrowed (to one) by – hopefully – the beginning of August.”

The 6-foot-5 and 318-pound Nichols, who is considered the third-best interior offensive lineman and No. 103 prospect overall in the class of 2022, took an official visit with the Buckeyes on June 14-16.

The timing was perfect, too, since the mid-week visit allowed him to get some extra one-on-one time with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, who typically welcomed official visitors to campus on the weekends throughout the month of June.

“Coach Day has a fantastic program,” Nichols said. “Ohio State has always been good and will always be good. You can’t go wrong with the Buckeyes. Coach Stud does a great job with his linemen. They are extremely technically sound. They do a great job with all that they do. I feel like his relationship with them is really good.”

Ohio State views Nichols as a versatile prospect who can play either guard or tackle at the next level. His background as an Eagle Scout, second-degree black belt and aspiring musician, as well as his involvement in various community service projects back home, would make him a great culture fit, as well.

That said, Buckeyes' emphasis on culture is actually one of the things that stood out to Nichols on his visit.

“Coach Day has also created a really good culture there,” Nichols said. “I’ll say that a lot, that culture of the team is one of my big things. When I went up there and was with the offensive line, the first-string (player) was hanging out with the fourth-string and walk-on, so it’s like everyone is together. There’s no division. There’s no kind of, ‘I’m better than you.’ Everyone was involved, and I thought that was really, really cool. If you don’t have that, you’re not going to win.”

As mentioned, Nichols will take the next few weeks to sort through his remaining options before announcing his commitment. The Volunteers are the perceived favorite, especially if he follows through with those plans, but the Buckeyes would love for him to hold off and return to Columbus for another visit this fall in hopes of swaying his decision.

“(The culture and) where I feel the most at home,” Nichols said when asked what will play the biggest role in his looming pledge. “Those will be the two biggest things because if you don’t have those, you won’t enjoy your time in college.”

-----

You may also like:

2021 DE Commit J.T. Tuimoloau Appears On Ohio State’s Roster

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Alleged Victim Of Domestic Violence

Ohio State Commit Terrance Brooks On SI All-American Nickel Corner Watch List

2022 Georgia OG Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 3

Former Ohio State DE Nick Bosa Among Favorites For NFL Comeback Player Of Year

Ohio State Commits Jaheim Singletary, Jyaire Brown On SI All-American Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook